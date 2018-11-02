Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
Police in Arizona are encouraging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a girl says she bit into a chocolate bar with a sewing pin in it.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was trick-or-treating at a park Wednesday in northeast Albuquerque.

They noted that the girl's mother said a person in a vehicle was handing out candy there, though it wasn't known if the candy bar with the straight pin came from that person.

The girl's mother told officers other motorists were giving candy to children at the park too.

The girl felt a prick from the pin in her mouth after taking a bite at home.

She was taken to a hospital, where she had lab work done.

Police say the candy bar's wrapper is being tested for DNA evidence.

