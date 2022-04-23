child death

Girl, 4, forced to drink whiskey dies; grandmother, mom jailed

Girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 4, dies after forced to drink whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim's grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherchild abusechild deathwhiskeymother chargedalcohol
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Son of famed novelist charged in drug death of infant daughter
Mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old's death
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
10-year-old boy collapses in gym class, pronounced dead at hospital
TOP STORIES
18-year-old drowns in NJ pond
NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day
NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar
Guns were leading cause of death in children, teens in 2020
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a cool blend
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Show More
89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion
Handyman appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom
Subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
Police cruiser crashes, overturns in Staten Island backyard
3 injured after fire breaks out inside Brooklyn home
More TOP STORIES News