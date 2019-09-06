3-year-old girl found safe, search continues for Riverhead shooting suspect

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert on Long Island, however, the search continues for her mother who is wanted in a shooting.

Patchita Tennant a.k.a Patricia, 42, allegedly shot 46-year-old Andrew Mitchell during a domestic dispute at a home on Pleasure Drive, and then left with their 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa.

Officials announced around 9:30 a.m. that Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell had been found safe.

Tennant is described as having braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Police located her vehicle, but she was not inside.

WATCH: Briefing on Amber Alert after girl found safe, mother still at large


She was last seen traveling on Pleasure Dr. around 8:30 p.m. after the alleged shooting.

Mitchell was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.
He was conscious and alert at the time, according to police, and had said that the mother of his child had shot him. A weapon was recovered.

Police say that the girl was "safe and secure with a blood relative of Ms. Tennant" since sometime Thursday night.

Little Vanessa was at the relatives home "through the night," prior to the Amber Alert being issued.

When the relative saw the Amber Alert, she contacted the police to let them know that the little girl was ok.

Police say they are interviewing the relative and they are cooperating.


Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Hampton Town Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

