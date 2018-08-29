LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) --A young girl was rescued from the third floor of a burning home in New Jersey Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on the top floor of a three-story home on Prospect Avenue in Little Ferry.
A ladder leaned up against the house to the window from which it is believed the child was pulled.
Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.
It is unclear if the girl was injured.
