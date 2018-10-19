4-year-old girl reunited with family after left alone in front of Brooklyn school

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There was an emotional reunion Friday night after a four-year-old girl was left alone in front of a school in Brooklyn.

Police said an elderly woman dropped Candice Wright-White in front of PS 316 Friday morning in Crown Heights. The girl went her way inside a classroom, and that is when school officials noticed she wasn't a student at the school, and quickly called police.


It turns out, the girl's grandmother dropped her off at the wrong school.

No charges will be filed.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedschoolNew York CityCrown HeightsBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot surges to largest-ever $1 billion
15-year-old recovering after being attacked by pit bull
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for pregnant woman's death
2 Metro-North workers hurt when car explodes in rail yard
Saudi state media confirms journalist is dead
Mom explains why she spanked teen who took her BMW
Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat
Show More
Mom of toddler dumped on doorstep calls it a misunderstanding
Gun found in Brooklyn elementary school bathroom
Man rescued from 8-foot trench on Long Island
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD
NYC hospital says doctor abused children for decades
More News