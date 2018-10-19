Urgent! Please help us reunite three year-old Candice Wright-White with her family. If you know her or her family call 718-735-0611 #LostChild #Missing #CrownHeights pic.twitter.com/HHbcjujHg2 — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) October 19, 2018

There was an emotional reunion Friday night after a four-year-old girl was left alone in front of a school in Brooklyn.Police said an elderly woman dropped Candice Wright-White in front of PS 316 Friday morning in Crown Heights. The girl went her way inside a classroom, and that is when school officials noticed she wasn't a student at the school, and quickly called police.It turns out, the girl's grandmother dropped her off at the wrong school.No charges will be filed.----------