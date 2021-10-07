10-year-old girl robbed of cell phone by man riding pink children's bicycle in Queens

According to police, the man threatened the young girl on 34th Avenue in Corona around 8 a.m. Wednesday, forcing her to give up her phone.
He took off on a children's bicycle southbound on 102nd Street and was later seen inside a nearby bodega.
The bicycle is described as pink with white butterflies.
The victim reported pain to her wrist and was treated by a school nurse.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
