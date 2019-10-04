Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car in Great Neck

By
GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is on alert after an elderly woman and a driver apparently tried to lure a teenage girl who was walking home, just blocks from a school.

The 14-year-old girl told police that a couple tried to get her to get in their car on Baker Hill Road near Chadwick Road around 6:44 p.m. Thursday.

Nassau County police released a sketch of an older woman in the passenger seat.

The victim says she was approached by a newer model white four-door vehicle, occupied by the elderly female passenger and an unidentified driver. The girl did not get a good look at him.

She says the passenger opened the door while the vehicle was still in motion and tried to strike up a conversation.

The girl says the woman tried to get her to get in the car multiple times, offering her a ride home.

When the victim took out her phone to make a call, the car drove away.

She ran home to her father and they immediately went to the police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
great necknassau countyluringteenagerchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
AccuWeather: Sunny and cool
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for missing NJ girl
3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into NJ pizzeria
Show More
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
Victims ID'd in WWII plane crash at Connecticut airport
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
2 men convicted at trial after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
Wake held for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
More TOP STORIES News