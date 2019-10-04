Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car in Great Neck

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is on alert after an elderly woman and a driver apparently tried to lure a teenage girl who was walking home, just blocks from a school.The 14-year-old girl told police that a couple tried to get her to get in their car on Baker Hill Road near Chadwick Road around 6:44 p.m. Thursday.Nassau County police released a sketch of an older woman in the passenger seat.The victim says she was approached by a newer model white four-door vehicle, occupied by the elderly female passenger and an unidentified driver. The girl did not get a good look at him.She says the passenger opened the door while the vehicle was still in motion and tried to strike up a conversation.The girl says the woman tried to get her to get in the car multiple times, offering her a ride home.When the victim took out her phone to make a call, the car drove away.She ran home to her father and they immediately went to the police.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------