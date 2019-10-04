GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is on alert after an elderly woman and a driver apparently tried to lure a teenage girl who was walking home, just blocks from a school.
The 14-year-old girl told police that a couple tried to get her to get in their car on Baker Hill Road near Chadwick Road around 6:44 p.m. Thursday.
Nassau County police released a sketch of an older woman in the passenger seat.
The victim says she was approached by a newer model white four-door vehicle, occupied by the elderly female passenger and an unidentified driver. The girl did not get a good look at him.
She says the passenger opened the door while the vehicle was still in motion and tried to strike up a conversation.
The girl says the woman tried to get her to get in the car multiple times, offering her a ride home.
When the victim took out her phone to make a call, the car drove away.
She ran home to her father and they immediately went to the police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car in Great Neck
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News