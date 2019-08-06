Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.