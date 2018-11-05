Stepfather allegedly shot teen stepdaughters before turning gun on himself, authorities say

KATY, Texas --
Candles, flowers and balloons are all a part of a growing memorial built for the the two teens who were shot to death in Katy.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says they are treating this incident as a double murder-suicide.

"Family issues will be part of our background investigation. It's standard procedure to investigate everyone. If there's some information about any conflict that will be important to know," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.



Authorities said they received a call from a Reyna Isabel Perez around 3:50 a.m., who claimed she could not find her family.

When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the bodies of Maria Perez, 14, Isabella Perez, 15, and their stepfather, Victor Portillo in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

"These situations are always very traumatic. The loss of three lives is so unique. It doesn't happen all the time. Our hearts go out," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

