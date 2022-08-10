Arrest made after 3 young girls attacked in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after police say he attacked three young girls while they were walking with their family to a nearby subway station.

The unprovoked incident involving two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday near West 11th and Washington streets.

Police say 34-year-old Rodney Perry approached one of the 12-year-old girls and punched her in the face.

He then reportedly shoved the 11-year-old and the other 12-year-old before taking off.

All of the girls were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Perry was arrested shortly after the attack. He was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

He was previously arrested and charged with forcible touching on July 2 after police say he followed a 38-year-old woman from a subway station at 60th and Broadway and slapped her bottom.

