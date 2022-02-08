localish

4 friends from Oakland celebrate 20 years of monthly Girls Night Out

By Kumasi Aaron
OAKLAND, Calif. -- It can be hard to maintain friendships as time passes, especially in a pandemic. But a group of East Bay women prove it's more than possible, with a little planning.

Preparing traditional Armenian dishes at the Armenian Church where they all met, they are making girl's night happen. And they've been making it happen every month for the last 20 years.

"We had this great, great night together," says Kim Bardakian. "And at the end of the night, I turned to the girls and I said, 'Why don't we get together and do something every month?' And that was the seed for what now has become 20 years of Girls Night Out."

Over the years, Bardakian, Nicole Vasgerdsian, Katherine Sarafian, and Annette Boyd-Kevranian have done salsa dancing, toured San Quentin, took some swings in a batting cage, and even visited the firing range.

On the second Monday of every month, these ladies come together for an activity that costs $20 or less.

They take turns planning, the activity can't be repeated, and they can't miss a month.

"It's beautiful," Bardakian says. "And I'm so proud of it, and I'm proud of what we've done. I know it's more than one word, but I'm proud of our 20 years and God willing we will go 20, 30 more."

It's a decades-long dedication to friendship, through whatever life may bring.
