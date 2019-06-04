Glider crashes into roof of home in Connecticut

(Photo courtesy Mayor Mark Boughton)

By Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Officials say a glider crashed into the roof of a home in Connecticut Tuesday.

The accident happened at a home on Golden Hill Avenue in Danbury.

Mayor Mark Boughton said the glider made a direct hit on the roof. The operator was ok but was taken to the hospital for observation, said Boughton.

Danbury Fire Department ambulances and paramedics responded to the scene, but so far there are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word on whether anyone was home at the time.

