Glider crashes into roof of home in Connecticut

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Officials say a glider crashed into the roof of a home in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at a home on Golden Hill Avenue in Danbury.Mayor Mark Boughton said the glider was attempting to land at Danbury Airport when it lost control and crashed into the home.The operator was ok but was taken to the hospital for observation, said Boughton. No one else was on board.Residents were in the home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.----------