Glider crashes into roof of home in Connecticut

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Officials say a glider crashed into the roof of a home in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at a home on Golden Hill Avenue in Danbury.The 2016 Alisport Silent 2 Electro glider out of Danbury Municipal Airport lost power and had to make an emergency landing which took it into the home's roof, according to the Danbury Fire Department.The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to Danbury Hospital Center. No one else was on board.Three residents were in the home at the time of the crash, and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.----------