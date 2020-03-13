Coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

Gloria Gaynor has a message for a world as it works to slow the spread of the new coronavirus: We will survive...but we need to wash our hands!

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."



"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.

Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentertainmentcoronavirusmusic news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News