Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."
.@TTLYTEALA I loved your last tweet! 👏🏽💖🎼 #WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge pic.twitter.com/QVKZpjJ3Z9— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 12, 2020
"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.
Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.