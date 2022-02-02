Video captures massive brawl inside Golden Corral in Pennsylvania

Alexis Rios says the brawl started over a misunderstanding regarding a piece of steak.
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Golden Corral buffet brawl

PENNSYLVANIA -- Police are investigating after a massive fight broke out at a chain restaurant in Pennsylvania.

It happened at the Golden Corral located on the 1400 block of Street Road Friday afternoon in Bensalem.


Alexis Rios says it started over a misunderstanding regarding a piece of steak.
Rios says the person in front of him became angry with the cook because Rios received his steak first.

"(The cook is) trying to understand what you want and give you what you want," he says. "I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That's why I got my steak first."

Rios says everyone was wearing masks and had a hard time hearing each other. He believes this may have caused the fight to escalate.


"With COVID right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear nobody sometimes," Rios said.

Some people could be seen on video tossing chairs as the brawl broke out.

"I grab a chair to defend myself," Rios says, "and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown."
Officials with Golden Corral released a statement saying, "We notified the local authorities and they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and our coworkers is our top priority."

Rios admits he is amazed everyone walked away relatively unscathed.

"Nobody was on the ground. Nobody got hurt. I got a bruise on my nose. My brother got a black eye. My brother got a lifted nail. That was it," said Rios.

The investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.

Any possible charges linked to this case would include simple assault and disorderly conduct.


