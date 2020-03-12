Family throws kids into hero neighbor's arms as house burns in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family is grateful to be alive after escaping their burning home thanks to the help of a good Samaritan.

The flames broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday while the family of six was sleeping inside a home on West 4th Street.

Angel Gomez woke up to screams from a relative when thick smoke started to fill their house.

When she noticed Mario Reyes outside, she said she had no choice but to throw her children - 5-month-old twins and a 2-year-old boy -- out the window into his arms.

She and her boyfriend, Lawrence Parker, then jumped out the window and watched their house burn.

No one was seriously injured and Gomez had the chance to thank Reyes on Wednesday.

She said if it wasn't for him, her entire family would be gone.

Even after his selfless act, the family took refuge in Reyes' living room where they were safe, secure and forever grateful.

Related topics:
piscatawaymiddlesex countyhouse firegood samaritan
