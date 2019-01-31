Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people after propane tank explodes

EMBED </>More Videos

Between 150 and 200 propane cylinders were found Wednesday at a South Loop homeless encampment.

CHICAGO --
A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were camped out in tents in the bitter cold that blanketed Chicago.

The offer came after the Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday confiscated nearly 100 propane tanks given the group to keep them warm as temperatures sank to negative 22 (negative 20 Celsius). The department acted after one of the donated tanks exploded.

The propane tank - one of between 150 and 200 propane cylinders at the encampment - was too close to a space heater. No one was injured in the explosion.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev said city officials told the organization about their actions at the camp. The Salvation Army was about to move the people to a warming center when the city called again and informed them of the gesture.

Rachev was not sure of the identity of the good Samaritan and only knew the hotel was on the city's South Side.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelessexplosioncoldchicago fire departmentu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Propane tank explodes at South Loop tent city, 80 homeless people moved
Top Stories
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Water main break floods UWS intersection
LIVE: Ben Carson in NYC for NYCHA announcement
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
5-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Bushwick
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Show More
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
Police: Video shows people of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
More News