Good Samaritan trying to help teen driver killed on highway on Long Island

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help a stranger whose car broke down on the side of a highway on Long Island.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Motor Parkway in Islandia.

Authorities say the 57-year-old victim stopped to help an 18-year-old driver who had pulled over on the side of the road.

As both men walked behind the victim's car to get tools out of the trunk, police say they were struck by a car driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear if the 22-year-old driver is facing any charges in connection to the crash.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
islandiasuffolk countyfatal crashgood samaritan
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for 2 after alleged hate crime against transgender woman
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun on a blustery Sunday
US soldier dies in rollover crash in Syria: Defense Department
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Show More
Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island
Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City
Dogs saved from quake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in NJ
3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
More TOP STORIES News