YORKTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --It was a race against time, and potentially a matter of life and death. A woman was unconscious in an overturned car that burst into flames. That is when Brian Geary sprang into action.
It was overnight on Thursday when Geary was driving to work - southbound on the Taconic State Parkway. He spotted an orange glow on the off-ramp on Exit 14 in Yorktown Heights. The car was on its side.
Geary called 911 and grabbed the new bat he had bought to use in the senior baseball league he plays in.
By then, another Good Samaritan had stopped to help. Geary put on batting gloves and ripped the windshield out in one piece - then got Linda Gironda, 56, out of the car.
For his part, Geary says he's 'proud for getting it done.'
