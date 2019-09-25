Good Samaritans to be honored for saving girl whose dad jumped with her in front of train

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two subway heroes will be honored Wednesdsay after they jumped into action to rescue a 5-year-old girl who had been dragged in front of a train by her father.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will host a ceremony honoring Jairo Torres and Antonyo Love.

Video showed the men teaming up Monday to rescue the girl from underneath a subway car at the Kingsbridge Road station after her father jumped off the platform with her in his arms.

The father, later identified as Fernando Balbuena-Flores, was killed but she escaped serious injury.

"By the sake of God, the child ended up under the train, underneath, between the wheels, this is how she was able to survive," Antonyo Love said.

The cellphone video from across the platform showed the men rushing to the little girl's aid to pull her back onto the platform.

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.


Love was not on the platform at the time, but heard the commotion and ran to see what happened.

The Memphis native didn't think twice about getting involved and helped Torres, who was trying to coax the girl to crawl to them.

