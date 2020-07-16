reopen nyc

Reopen News: Cuomo cracks down on NYC bars, restaurants as many defy rules

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As Gov. Andrew Cuomo mulls a final decision on whether New York City will enter phase 4 of reopening Monday, the governor promised more crackdowns on bars and restaurants.

Cuomo announced Thursday a new "three strikes" policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules, including mask-wearing and keeping people 6 feet apart.

Cuomo said the state's fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.

"The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply," he said. "It's wrong, it's dangerous, it's selfish, it's unacceptable, it's also illegal."

And restaurants and bars across New York can no longer allow walk-up bar service, or serve alcohol to people who aren't buying food, he added.

He called on local governments to better enforce safety guidelines.

"I'll tell you what's less politically popular - if we have to close down a region because compliance wasn't done," he said.

New York is also launching a national advertising campaign encouraging people to wear masks, said Cuomo, who has expressed concern about rising infections out-of-state. He announced a $2,000 fine for airport travelers from states with high infection rates who don't fill out a form to help New York track compliance with a 14-day quarantine requirement.

Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the State Liquor Authority at www.sla.ny.gov.

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
