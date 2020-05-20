graduation 2020

This 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating college

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating from University of California-Berkeley and she has big plans for her future.

Jules Patrice Means, known as "Ms. Jules," is getting her degree in sociology. She's graduating with all A's and just one B.

Ms. Jules grew up in San Francisco.

SEE ALSO: Mother-daughter duo earn master's degrees in same year

She earned five associate's degrees in 2017 after surviving two strokes.

She plans to get her master's degree in social welfare and work as a counselor.

"It's never too late to achieve your aspirations in life," said Ms. Jules.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgrandmothersocietygraduationgraduation 2020grandparentscollegeu.s. & worldgrads
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Beyoncé joins lineup for 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Football field it up to honor High school graduates.
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ increasing testing with Walmart self-test sites
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
Long Island acts to limit beach access over Memorial Day Weekend
6-year-old dumped on NYC street, mother, boyfriend charged
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; deaths up to 112
Show More
Long Island puts beach restrictions in place ahead of Memorial Day
Mayor promises increased testing at NYC nursing homes
Reopening begins in Connecticut
13-year-old Broadway star hosts 'Coronavirus Cabaret'
Military kicks off first-ever Virtual Fleet Week New York
More TOP STORIES News