Couple celebrates Valentine's Day inside empty Grand Central Terminal

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A lucky couple had Grand Central Terminal to themselves this Valentine's Day.All aboard the next express train to love!Macy and Spencer Wise won a private two-hour, three-course dinner for two out of 16,000 entries."In the morning, it's a fun experience to see the couple being happy, sitting down there," Agern Executive Chef Jeppe Anderson said.The couple has been married for nearly two years and recently moved to New York City."Coming in here and the piano is playing and no one is here, you can really take in all the beauty of it," Macy said.A Steinway piano was assembled inside the terminal so that the couple could have a pianist perform during their special overnight dinner."It felt really surreal, just sitting here in disbelief," Spender said. "It kind of felt like a dream almost, but just trying to soak it up as much as we could."It was a challenge to pull it off, with the date happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m."Doing things such as moving trains, shutting platform access, building operations, it seems very simple, but there's a lot of moving pieces," Grand Central Director of Marketing Will Lewis said.Once the terminal opened for the day, the couple was sent off to enjoy the rest of the holiday with a swag bag full of chocolates and other goodies.