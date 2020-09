KY attorney general to release grand jury audio transcript in the case of Breonna Taylor

EMBED >More News Videos Although the Kentucky AG argues the release could compromise the ongoing investigation, he will fulfill an anonymous grand juror's motion.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Kentucky's attorney general says he will comply with a judge's ruling and release the audio transcript of the grand jury recording in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.Daniel Cameron says the grand jury is meant to be a secretive body, and that releasing the transcript could compromise the ongoing federal investigation, WAVE reports. Cameron released the following statement Monday night:An anonymous grand juror filed a motion requesting all recordings, transcripts and reports of the grand jury be released to the public.The juror argued that there is public interest in the information due to a public distrust of the legal process.Despite the public pushback, Cameron says he is confident in the case he presented, which only recommended a wanton endangerment charge against one officer based on the evidence.Both the Louisville mayor and the Kentucky governor have repeatedly called for the release of documents that won't interfere with any other ongoing investigations related to the case.