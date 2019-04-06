Grandfather found dead in New Jersey home

Police: possible homicide on Wilkinson Ave in Jersey City, Hudson County prosecutor’s office confirms a man was found dead in his home, No word on how, family says he was in his 60s, married, with children and grandchildren, a good guy. Will have a live report at 6 PM @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/hayX7y02mE — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) April 6, 2019

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in New Jersey after a grandfather was found dead in his home.Police have blocked off a part of Wilkinson Avenue in Jersey City, where the Crime Scene Unit is gathering evidence.The man's family says he was in his sixties, was married and had grandchildren.----------