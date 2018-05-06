Grandmother attacked, robbed inside Bronx building

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the attack on a 63-year-old woman.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the men who attacked and robbed a grandmother in the Bronx.

The incident happened on April 29th in the lobby of a building on Leggett Avenue in Hunts Point.

Two men followed the 63-year-old into the building before attacking her, tackling her to the ground and putting her into a headlock.

Police say one of them had a knife and was threatening her. The men took off with about $200, police say.

Thankfully the woman only suffered minor injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

