Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion

LEFRAK CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people behind a violent home invasion and robbery in Queens.
The two are accused of breaking into an apartment in Lefrak City on June 17th around 7 a.m.
One man held a 68-year-old woman by the neck, while the other rummaged through her grandson's bedroom.
The suspects then dragged the woman to the front door before taking off with an envelope filled with $20,000 in cash.
The first man is described as a black or Hispanic male, 6'3", medium build who was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt.
There was no description provided of the second man.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
