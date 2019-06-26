Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion

LEFRAK CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people behind a violent home invasion and robbery in Queens.The two are accused of breaking into an apartment in Lefrak City on June 17th around 7 a.m.One man held a 68-year-old woman by the neck, while the other rummaged through her grandson's bedroom.The suspects then dragged the woman to the front door before taking off with an envelope filled with $20,000 in cash.The first man is described as a black or Hispanic male, 6'3", medium build who was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt.There was no description provided of the second man.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------