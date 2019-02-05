Police say a grandmother was killed and another person wounded when they were the unintended victims of stray bullets in Brooklyn Monday.The incident happened just before noon on West 33rd Street in Coney Island.Authorities say two men were involved in a dispute, and that one of them fired several shots out of a fleeing vehicle. The gunshots missed the intended target and struck the bystanders.Dorothy Dixon, 53, of Brooklyn, a mother of six and a grandmother, was shot in the stomach and pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.A 47-year-old man was shot in the leg and is listed in serious but stable condition.NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the shooting happened at a construction site, but the victims were not workers there. Instead, they were part of group that was applying for employment at the site.As an SUV drove by, someone opened fire on the group. Detectives are now trying to determine who, if anyone, was the target in that group."We know there was a dispute, shots were fired, and subsequently, a car fled the scene," Shea said. "We are in the process of identifying that car as we speak. We have some strong leads. Whether that dispute was separate and apart from the people that were applying for a job, that is the detail we still need a little more time."So far, there have been no arrests.----------