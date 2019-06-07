Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in drowning accident

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Country music singer Granger Smith announced on Instagram Thursday that his youngest child died following a drowning incident.

Smith wrote that despite doctors' best efforts, 3-year-old River Kelly Smith was unable to be revived.



The "Backroad Song" singer and his wife Amber decided to say their final goodbyes and donate their son's organs to other children. Smith wrote that he takes solace knowing his son is with God.

"Riv was special," he wrote. "Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."

MORE: Granger Smith performs on ''The Bachelorette'

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for people to donate to Dell Children's Medical Center in Texas in River's name.

Smith, who is signed to Broken Bow Records, has released songs "If The Boot Fits," ''Backroad Song" and "Happens Like That." He and his wife, Amber, also have another son and a daughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschild deathmusic newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Show More
Man dies after being found with head trauma in Montauk park
Partial building collapse forces evacuations in Brooklyn
Brother of slain EMT graduates, gets sister's badge number
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Dr. John, 'Right Place, Wrong Time' singer, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News