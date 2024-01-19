Mist from Great Falls creates frozen wonderland in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Mist from the Great Falls has created a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson, New Jersey.

People are braving the subfreezing cold temps and slippery walkways to visit the ice-covered trees, benches and lamp posts in Mary Ellen Kramer Park.

After several days of rain and snow, the falls are a torrential cascade of water.

Mist from the Great Falls has created a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of New Jersey.

As a result, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices would be closed on Friday, and a State of Emergency that went into effect for recent winter storms continues through the weekend.

Frigid temperatures are blasting much of the U.S. and will continue to do so over the weekend.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the snow conditions in Freehold, NJ.

