A family in Queens is demanding justice after their 90-year-old matriarch was killed by a hit-and-run driver.The incident was reported Wednesday morning at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 129th Street.Isabel Duarte was walking to a medical appointment at 7 a.m. when police say she was struck by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Eber Baten.Baten, also from Queens, attempted to flee the scene but was arrested moments later and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.The victim's son, Renato Duarte said another driver intervened shortly after the crash and held Baten down until police arrived."My mother was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver," Duarte said. "We just want to see him brought to justice."Duarte said the driver was behind the wheel of a church van belonging to Lluvias de Gracia of Richmond Hill. The van has been impounded by NYPD.Duarte, a widow, was an immigrant from Colombia and raised nine children in the tiny home she owned with her husband on 129th Street in Queens.She leaves 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren behind.She had just celebrated her 90th birthday in September.