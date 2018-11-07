90-year-old great-grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
A family in Queens is demanding justice after their 90-year-old matriarch was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 129th Street.

Isabel Duarte was walking to a medical appointment at 7 a.m. when police say she was struck by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Eber Baten.

Baten, also from Queens, attempted to flee the scene but was arrested moments later and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

The victim's son, Renato Duarte said another driver intervened shortly after the crash and held Baten down until police arrived.

"My mother was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver," Duarte said. "We just want to see him brought to justice."

Duarte said the driver was behind the wheel of a church van belonging to Lluvias de Gracia of Richmond Hill. The van has been impounded by NYPD.

Duarte, a widow, was an immigrant from Colombia and raised nine children in the tiny home she owned with her husband on 129th Street in Queens.

She leaves 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren behind.

She had just celebrated her 90th birthday in September.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runwoman killedRichmond HillQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad of slain jogger Karina Vetrano describes finding her body
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
3 lucky lotto winners become New York's newest millionaires
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
VIDEO: Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Trump warns Dems, calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'
7 On Your Side Investigates: Polling problems on Election Day
Show More
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug
Driver in crash that killed Broadway star's child kills self
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
Teens target Jewish kids, synagogue in potential bias crimes
Exclusive: Most HRA police summonses tossed out by courts
More News