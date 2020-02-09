Man accused of driving van into Republican voter registration tent in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida investigators arrested a man accused of driving his van into a voter registration tent full of President Donald Trump's supporters in a shopping center parking lot.

Mark Alfieri, a volunteer inside the tent, said the driver missed him and five other volunteers by inches.

"Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us," Alfieri said. "Instead, he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables."

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver, later identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 27-year-old Gregory Timm, then drove off. Members of the Duval County GOP were able to take photos of the brown and gold van leaving.



"We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers," said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black in a statement on Facebook. "The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights."

President Donald Trump even responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, "Be careful tough guys who you play with!"



Investigators said they don't know if the incident was politically motivated at this time.

Timm was arrested several hours later. He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving on suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridarepublicansvotingassaultu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News