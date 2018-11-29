Grizzly bear kills woman and her 10-month-old baby near cabin in Yukon

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack.

WHITEHORSE, Yukon --
A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

Gjermund says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bearanimal attackanimalu.s. & worldcanadawoman killedchild killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
VIDEO: Giant falling clock narrowly misses workers
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
NYC councilman: Cashless restaurants discriminate against poor
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
Show More
NYC officials face firing squad on snowstorm response
1 injured when 3-story Harlem church collapses
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast
Man escapes high-rise fire, overcome by smoke in hallway
More News