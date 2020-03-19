Irate customer punches deliveryman, grocery store owner in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
CHARLOTTE GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for attacking a deliveryman and grocery store owner in the Bronx.

The video shows an irate customer inside the Associated Supermarket on Louis Nine Boulevard at Jennings Street in Charlotte Gardens.

It happened on Tuesday at around 1 p.m.

Police say the man first punched the 69-year-old deliveryman, knocking him to the ground and causing him to go unconscious.

When the 67-year-old store owner confronted the man, he was also punched several times.

The deliveryman was rushed to St. Barnabas in serious but stable condition.

The owner went to a hospital by private means where he was treated for bruising and lacerations to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

