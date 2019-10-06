Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid before wedding, police say

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA -- A groom has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting his then-fiance's bridesmaid, but she married him anyway.

The assault happened while the wedding party was preparing for the celebration at a resort on Aug. 30, authorities say.

The bridesmaid says they were all drinking two days before the wedding. She blacked out, and when she woke up she says her clothes were removed and Daniel Carney was fondling her.

Police say a review of surveillance video from the resort shows Carney pulling the woman into the locker room and she appeared to be "extremely unsteady on her feet."

According to police, the assault stopped when the bride caught him, but the wedding went on.

Police say the groom admitted to taking advantage of the bridesmaid.

Court documents show investigators listened in on a call between Carney and his accuser. They say during the call, he repeatedly told her he was sorry, specifically saying it was his fault several times.

Prosecutors charged Carney on Thursday with one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and another misdemeanor for indecent assault without consent of other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniasexually assaultsex crimeu.s. & worldsexual assaultwedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect held in killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Show More
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
Manhole fire knocks out power to hundreds in Manhattan
Yankees beat Twins 8-2, take 2-game lead in ALDS
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
More TOP STORIES News