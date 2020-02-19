Gross! Peanut butter pole vandalism on A train in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Subway riders who take the A train are trying to solve a disgusting mystery.

Someone has been putting peanut butter on poles you hold onto.

Photos show the gross vandalism that has occurred at least three times since last month on A trains from Harlem to Canal Street

The MTA says it is looking into the incidents.

Riders are wondering why someone would do this.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citypeanut buttersubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 quarantined in Westchester County over coronavirus concerns
Female security guard dies after shocking library stabbing
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old suspect to be arraigned
How to avoid buying a used car that's a rebuilt wreck
AccuWeather: Brisk and colder despite more sunshine
Man steals SUV with boy in backseat in Brooklyn
Fire tears through diner in Rockland County
Show More
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Man charged after newly engaged worker shot dead in Bronx deli
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
More TOP STORIES News