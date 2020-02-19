Gross! Peanut butter pole vandalism on A train in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Subway riders who take the A train are trying to solve a disgusting mystery.
Someone has been putting peanut butter on poles you hold onto.
Photos show the gross vandalism that has occurred at least three times since last month on A trains from Harlem to Canal Street
The MTA says it is looking into the incidents.
Riders are wondering why someone would do this.
