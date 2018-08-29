New video shows the suspects police say surrounded young girls at a Long Island water park and touched them inappropriately.You can see the eight men and one woman being escorted out of Splish Splash by security after the incident last week.Police say several of the men groped four 11-year-old girls who were in the wave pool.The girls were at the water park on a field trip while attending summer camp at the Huntington YMCA.Splish Splash released a statement saying,"Splish Splash takes safety very seriously. We are aware of the incident and are working with the Riverhead Police Department."----------