Group of young men wanted in violent mugging spree in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of violent robbery suspects in the South Bronx whose crime spree began last last month and has included at least five incidents, and they're hoping surveillance images of one of the men will lead to arrests.The first mugging happened just before midnight on June 25 on Jackson Avenue, where three males approached a 48-year-old male victim.Authorities say they placed their arms around the victim's neck and struck him multiple times about the body before forcibly removing $230 and two credit cards from his pockets.They then fled in an unknown direction.The victim suffered pain to the neck and back and complained of difficulty swallowing. He was taken St. Barnabas Hospital.Then, four days later at approximately 8:30 p.m., one of the suspects approached a 59-year-old man from behind at Tinton Avenue and East 150 Street.The unidentified male put his hands into the victim's pants pockets and forcibly removed his wallet before fleeing in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.It was then reported to police that on Tuesday, July 2, at approximately 11:50 p.m., four men approached a 51-year-old man at Concord Avenue and East 151st Street.They struck the victim in the face with closed fists about the body, knocking him to the ground, before forcibly removing his wallet from his pants pocket and fleeing eastbound on East 151st Street.The victim sustained pain to the left leg and left arm and lost several teeth, and he was taken to Lincoln Hospital.Four days after that, at approximately 4 a.m. in the same general location, three males approached a 53-year-old man and punched and kicked him multiple times.They stole his wallet, a cellphone, a watch, a driver's license, a credit card, and approximately $320 before fleeing. The victim refused medical attention.Finally, it was reported to police that just after midnight on Sunday, July 7, three males attacked a 62-year-old man on Jackson Avenue. They struck him multiple times about the body and shoved him to the ground before forcibly removing his wallet. They fled with approximately $100, a credit card, and identification cards.The victim sustained cuts to his elbows but refused medical attention.The suspects are described as young men, possibly in their teens.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------