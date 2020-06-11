Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group who attacked a cab driver on Staten Island and stole his car.

The NYPD released pictures of two of the people involved.

They say the group of four attacked the driver during a dispute last Thursday on South Avenue in Graniteville.

Police say one of the people involved slashed the driver's hands with a knife.

When he got out of the vehicle to try to escape, the group took off in his 2012 Red Ford Explorer.

The first individual is a black male in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, a blue surgical mask, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

The second individual is a woman who wore a black coat with a fur-lined hood, dark colored pants and brown shoes.

Descriptions were not available for the other two people.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granitevillestaten islandnew york cityattackrobberyslashingcab drivers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy badly beaten by NYPD during protest, family says
1 dead, 1 critical after fiery crash in Bronx
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in NJ
Police search for gunman who shot at NYPD vehicle
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Show More
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Buffalo adopts policing changes after 75-year-old protester shoved
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
More TOP STORIES News