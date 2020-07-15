Gruesome find on Bronx McDonald's rooftop: Man's body found wrapped in plastic bag

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Investigators responded to a call early Wednesday and found human remains on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx.

The body was partially wrapped in a plastic bag with a U-Haul blanket thrown over it, police said.

The McDonald's closed at East 149 Street next to Lincoln Hospital as customers coming for a meal learned the news.

"That's crazy," Ronald Simmons said. "I live down the block, for this to happen!"

"This is sad this is happening aside from all the bad things already happening, we should be helping each other not killing each other," Madeline Cancel said.

MORE CRIME NEWS: Tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury Manhattan condo

Crews carefully removed the remains.

Investigators could be seen with bags of evidence, placing them into the crime scene unit.

A maintenance worker apparently found the man's body and called police.

How the victim got there and the identity of the victim remain among the many unanswered questions.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
RELATED: Dismembered body found in Lower East Side apartment

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityhuman remains foundmcdonald'snypdbody founddead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tech entrepreneur, 33, targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
NYPD top cop among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Use of chokeholds outlawed as NYC mayor signs police reform bills
Reputed MS-13 gang leader could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
Uber passenger shot 5 times while entering vehicle in NYC
Emotional farewell to NYC teen gunned down last month
Show More
MTA adds OMNY contactless fare payment at all Bronx subway stations
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
AccuWeather: Cooler day, evening storm possible
This insect is giving NJ homeowners big headaches
After COVID shutdown, business booming for dog groomers
More TOP STORIES News