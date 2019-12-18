Guard shoots man who tried to grab cash bag at New Jersey bank

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspected bank robber was shot by a security guard during an attempted heist in New Jersey Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a Bank of America on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

Authorities say a Loomis Security truck was either making a pickup or a delivery at the Wayne Plaza Square Mall branch when a 33-year-old man tried to steal one of the cash bags one of the guards was carrying.

A struggle ensued, during which the guard fired one round, striking the suspect in the torso.

A second guard remained in the truck while the struggle was taking place.

The suspect was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson and has been admitted in stable condition.

Neither of the guards was injured during the incident.

There is no word on the number of people who were in the bank at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The bank sits alone next to the strip mall, where folks say they didn't realize something was wrong until the saw a massive response from police and the ambulance.

