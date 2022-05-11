localish

Experience Disney World's Newest Attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

By Michael Koenigs, Eduardo Sanchez, and Rachel Jandak
EMBED <>More Videos

Experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the most technologically advanced attractions at Disney World, EVER! But what makes this indoor 'omni-coaster a cant miss attraction?

After wandering through the epic new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, your favorite characters from Guardians of the Galaxy come to life as you are teleported to a Nova Starship orbiting earth.

"Our story takes place at Epcot with the Guardians," explains Spencer Lynn, A Walt Disney World Imagineer and the producer behind the new attraction. "We have Star Lord, Gamora, we have Drax the Destroyer, Rocket, and everyone's favorite, I am Groot," he continues. But that's not all. "We also have a brand-new villain that was developed just for the ride."

The attraction, which is one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world, begins by launching guests backward into a thrilling adventure alongside the Guardians to save the galaxy.

"On top of all of that, we have an amazing ride system that actually allows us to pivot and swivel you we call it the 'omni coaster," explains Lynn. "We took all the learnings that we've had over the past however many years of Imagineering and put it all into one ride to get this amazing coaster experience you can only experience at Epcot."

Click here for more information about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Disney is the parent company of Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadisneydisney worldlocalish
LOCALISH
Experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
South suburban sculpture park voted best in the US
South suburban sculpture park voted best in the US
Experience the magic of Bridgerton in Chicago
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Suspect in shooting of 2 women found dead of apparent suicide
Half of NYC drivers not moving cars for Alternate Side Parking
Woman raped in NYC apartment building elevator
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
NYC high school employee facing child porn, cyberstalking charges
Show More
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
AccuWeather: Cloudy start
Video: Mom, kids fall to ground after street groping in Brooklyn
FDNY rescues 2 workers hanging from scaffolding in NYC
Body found at site of massive fire at NJ waste facility
More TOP STORIES News