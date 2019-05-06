Man pleads guilty in 2015 murder of Lois Colley, beaten with fire extinguisher in Westchester home

NORTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) -- The man charged in the murder of a woman from Westchester County who was found dead in her home in 2015 has pleaded guilty in the case.
Esdras Marroquin Gomez accepted a plea agreement in the death of Lois Colley, of North Salem.
He faces between 20 and 22 years in prison when he is sentenced in June. He is also subject to deportation.
The 83-year-old Colley was discovered bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her home on Windswept Farm, a 300-acre estate in North Salem, apparently beaten with a fire extinguisher.
She lived with her husband, Eugene Colley, a millionaire who is one of the biggest owners of McDonald's properties in the country and known as a master fox huntsman.
Gomez, a former employee of Colley, is an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant. He became a suspect after he fled to Guatemala and later to Mexico.
Mexican authorities deported him, and he was arrested by the FBI in Miami.
