April Kauffman

A man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring was found guilty on Tuesday.Ferdinand Augello was charged in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman.The jury got the case shortly after closing arguments were concluded Tuesday. The verdict came just hours later.Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a motorcycle gang.Five other people charged in this case struck agreements with the prosecutor's office and testified against Augello.One of the witnesses, Joseph "Irish" Mulholland, testified he drove a hired gunman to April Kauffman's home in the early morning hours on the day of the murder, May 10, 2012.The alleged gunman, Francis Mullholland - no relation to Joseph - died of an overdose 18 months later.Jurors had to review recordings from a wire worn by Andrew Glick, a former Pagan leader who began cooperating with prosecutors.Those recordings let to additional charges against Augello, who investigators say plotted to kill James Kauffman while he was in jail."The best evidence that this defendant wanted to murder James Kauffman comes from his own mouth on these recordings," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy.Public defender Mary Linehan told jurors that Augello was framed and the prosecutor's office was conned by their witnesses."Prosecution by multiple choice is not a becoming prospect. It demeans this institution, it demeans our rights," she said.----------