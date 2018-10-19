Gun found in Brooklyn elementary school bathroom

Police are investigating after a gun was found in the bathroom of a Brooklyn elementary school.Authorities released a photo of the unloaded .32-caliber gun, which they say was found on the first floor of PS 5/Ronald McNair School on Hancock Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.It was discovered discarded on the tile bathroom floor shortly after dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school is investigating how the gun got there, and no other informationis available at this time.The Department of Education issued the following statement:"Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools, and NYPD immediately responded and safely recovered the item, which was found after dismissal. All students and staff are safe."----------