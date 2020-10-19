Gunfire leaves woman critical, multiple others wounded in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating, after multiple people were shot in the University Heights section of the Bronx Monday morning.

The victims were hit with gunfire on Jerome Avenue just after 7 a.m.

At least one woman was taken to St Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police units on the scene.

Crime scene tape marked the location.

Eyewitness News is told the suspected gunman fled in a grey Acura MDX.

