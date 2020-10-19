Gunfire leaves woman dead, 2 men wounded in Bronx

The shooting appears to have been either inside or in front of the restaurant on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.
The woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
Two men - ages 28 and 30 - were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and rescue units on the scene.
Crime scene tape marked the location.
Eyewitness News is told the suspected gunman fled in a grey Acura MDX.
