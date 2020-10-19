Gunfire leaves woman dead, 2 men wounded in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating, after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and two men were wounded at a restaurant in the Bronx Monday morning.

The shooting appears to have been either inside or in front of the restaurant on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.

The woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two men - ages 28 and 30 - were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and rescue units on the scene.

Crime scene tape marked the location.

Eyewitness News is told the suspected gunman fled in a grey Acura MDX.

