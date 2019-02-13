FLUSHING, QUEENS (WABC) --Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man at point-blank range in Queens.
It happened Tuesday morning in front of 131-01 Fowler Avenue in Flushing.
Video showed the gunman in a hood walking down the street before approaching the victim and shooting him multiple times, including in the head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as 31-year-old Xin Gu of Queens.
Police say the suspect was wearing a dark face mask and all dark clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
