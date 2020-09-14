Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is underway for the gunman behind a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
Video shows the suspect walk up to a man and open fire.
It happened Sunday morning on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section.
Police say 27-year-old Ezequiel Rivera was shot in the chest.
Rivera was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The gunman is seen walking into a Story Avenue building with a blue sweatshirt on and then walking out of the location wearing a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
